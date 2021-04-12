Protest held for missing persons’ recovery

Members of Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh, Sindh Sujagi Forum, civil society and relatives of victims of enforced disappearances of Sindh on Sunday held a protest demonstration and sit-in demanding the recovery of all political missing persons of Sindh.

The protest rally marched from Chandka Bridge through various thoroughfares and culminated at Jinnah Bagh where the participants staged a sit-in.

The protestors claimed they have been regularly protesting since long for recovery of their loved ones, held protest demos across the province, hunger strikes and long march from Karachi to Larkana but their family members have not yet been recovered.

They demanded and urged the higher courts and human rights organizations to take notice of the missing persons issue, and exert pressure on state institutions so that their loving family members are recovered, adding if there is any case against them then they should be produced before the relevant courts for trial. The sit-in was participated by Sorath Lohar, Taj Joyo, Muhib Azad, Sarang Joyo, Sohni Joyo, Latif Memon, Shahnawaz Bhatti, Fahmida Bhatti, Aqsa Dayo, Afsana Dayo (both sisters of missing Insaf Dayo), Shabana, Nasim, Rahmat Khatoon mother of missing person Mumtaz Soomro, sister of Zafar Soomro Fakharunisa Chandio, Shahzadi mother of Murtaza Junejo and his daughter Paras, Abdul Karim Tagar father of Kashif Tagar, Sanam Khaskheli wife of Riaz Khaskheli and his sisters Sawera, Nahida and brother Haji Khan, daughter of Ayoob Kandhro Marvi and his sons Shahid and Sajad, Sheeba Mughal of SUP Ladies Wing, advocate Ghulam Shabir Jatoi, and others.