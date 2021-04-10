Peaceful re-polling in Dask by-poll

The re-polling was held for by-elections for NA-75 on Saturday Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Farooq told the newsmen that no untoward incident was reported from all the 360 polling stations in the Daska constituency.

The DC said that the foolproof security arrangements were made in Daska as the paramilitary troops patrolled on roads while more than 4,100 policemen also performed their tight security in and around all the 360 polling stations in the Daska constituency to ensure peace and law and order there.

It was a local holiday today.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot had imposed section 144 PPC on display and exhibition of arms and ammunition in the Daska constituency.

Meanwhile, the police have claimed to arrest as many as eight dubious accused with arms from different polling stations today.

Police officials said that two of those accused belonged to PML-N and six belonged to PTI as the police arrested them while displaying arms outside the local polling stations in Daska.

Assistant Commissioner Daska Bilal Bin Abdul Hafeez said that green, fair, independent, impartial and peaceful polling was held in Daska Constituency today.

As many as 360 total polling stations were established and of them 47 polling stations were declared very sensitive here. Paramilitary troops patrolled roads and ensured law and order in Daska.

A great rush of the male and female voters was witnessed afternoon.