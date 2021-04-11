Ending forced conversions

How painful that Pakistan, founded by the respected and law-abiding leader Quaid-e-Azam, is now known as a country where abductions, child marriages, forced conversions and attacks on temples remain common occurrences. Equally alarming is how nobody truly has the courage to raise their voices against such crimes and stand with the victims.

Presently, non-Muslim minority communities in Pakistan face twin threats: forced conversion and encroachment and destruction of holy sites of worship at the hands of extremist elements.

Back in 2019, a commission constituted by Islamabad High Court (ICH) disclosed that at least 300 cases of forced conversion were taking place every year here in Pakistan, with girls aged 12-16 years being particularly vulnerable. The majority of cases targeted those living in Sindh. And while the provincial assembly had passed a bill prohibiting forced conversions in 2015, the government later withdrew it. The ICH commission argued that the marriage of minor girls should be declared invalid, demanding strict action against all those involved in crimes against the girl child. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), for its part, also noted that the provincial government had failed to properly address the issue.

The fallout for Pakistan’s peace-loving Hindu community is fear and heartbreak. The suffering of families who have been directly affected can only be felt by those who believe in humanity regardless of race, colour and religion. Moreover, according to psychologists, the ordeal endured by women and girls extends beyond abduction. For, in most cases, they have no choice but to stay with their kidnappers since mainly families are reluctant to welcome them back with open arms.

The time has come to introduce comprehensive legislation criminalising forced conversions across Pakistan. Yet it is also imperative to study religious conversion laws in different countries

The time has come to introduce comprehensive legislation criminalising forced conversions across Pakistan. Yet it is also imperative to study religious conversion laws in different countries. In India, before changing religion, an application to the government must be made for a notice of three months. In addition, the individual has to appear before the district magistrate to testify that he or she is acting of free will. Elsewhere, in Malaysia, nobody under the age of 18 years is allowed to convert. The Pakistan Hindu Council supports special courts being notified to hear forced conversion cases. Until such notifications are issued, courts of competent jurisdiction ought to such cases. While setting a minimum age limit for consensual conversion at no less than18 years.

However, it is not all doom and gloom. The issue of forced conversions and child marriages is now being taken seriously. Consensus is building across political divides and civil society, media, as well as large parts of the general public are currently on the same page when it comes to putting a stop once and for all to what should be recognised as a crime against humanity.

We say this not to single out our beloved Pakistan. We understand that religious conversions are a common phenomenon throughout the world. Yet here, a lack of proper mechanisms towards this end, especially when it comes to underage girls who are being forced to convert for marriage purposes, must be tackled. Without delay.

The organisation can be contacted at phcpakistan@gmail.com