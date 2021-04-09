Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Naya Pakistan apartments in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan performed groundbreaking for the construction of affordable apartments in LDA city Lahore, under his Naya Pakistan Housing Program to provide shelter to the low-income group.

After the groundbreaking ceremony Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed the gathering.

The government is taking important and concrete steps for the development in within the construction sector, PM said. He added that Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has also removed the flaws within it and is heading in the right direction.

The premier said that low-income class of the citizens can avail houses on rent through Naya Pakistan Housing program.

35,024 apartments will be constructed under the project being initiated by Lahore Development Authority in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority.

There will be 4000 apartments initially in the first phase of the project and every apartment will cover an area of 650 square feet and have two bedrooms.

These apartments will have a fixed price of Rs2.7 million which will be payable in easy installments.

On his visit to Lahore, the prime minister will also chair meetings at the chief minister house and would be briefed about latest developments in the province and also the COVID-19 situation.