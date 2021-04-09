Ullemas urge to follow Covid 19 SOP in Ramadan

KHYBER: The Government has requested Ullemas and prayer leaders of all mosques across the sub-division Landi Kotal to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in the month of Ramadan to stop the spread of deadly coronavirus. During a meeting of the religious leaders held here in his office of Assistant Commissioner’s office, AC Akbar Iftekhar said that the purpose of the moot was to inform the prayer leaders of the government policy, formulated for the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that like other parts of the country, the number of patients of corona was increasing rapidly in the district Khyber also that needed to be curtained. “Third wave of the Covid 19 is more risky than the previous ones, therefore adaptation of SOP, suggested by the experts, is the need of time,” he argued.

The religious leaders ensured their full support while materializing the SOP, approved by the government to halt the spreading of the disease.