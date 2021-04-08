Hindu girl allegedly abducted in Larkana

A 22-year Hindu girl Arti Bai has allegedly been kidnapped in Ali Gohar Abad locality, in Larkana. Arta Bai’s Father Dr. Namo Mal said that his daughter went missing on Saturday April 3rd after she left home for the beauty parlour located in Resham Gali where she is working. The father added that, when Bai failed to return home, he suspected that she might have been abducted and has asked police to recover her.

He said the family is worried about the safety of Arti Bai and are stunned over her mysterious disappearance. Dr. Namo Mal confirmed while talking to this scribe on Wednesday, that he has registered an FIR No. 18/20121 under section 365 PPC at Ali Gohar Abad police station and police are investigating the matter.

When contacted, Ali Gohar Abad police authorities said that Namo Mal has informed them about his daughter’s missing, and the case has been registered while the investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, MPA Nida Khuhro on hearing the news took notice of the issue. In a statement issued by her media coordinator, the MPA said that she has talked to SSP Masood Bangash on the matter, and has directed him to recover the kidnapped girl.

She said justice will be dispensed to the family of the affected girl. She hoped that police will soon recover her as they are investigating the matter from all angles, the statement added.