15,212 senior citizens vaccinated in Faisalabad

As many as 15,212 senior citizens above 60 years of age have been vaccinated against corona so far in the district. In this regard, five vaccination centers are functional from 8 am to 8 pm. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali said that Sports Complex Saman Abad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samundari New Building, Sports Complex Chak Jhumra, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital New Building Tandlianwala and Rural Health Center New Building Kharrianwala are well functional and provided all facilities to the elderly while active supervision of arrangements is also being underway on daily basis. He informed that Civil Defense volunteers are also active in providing services to the old persons through wheelchair.

He said that drinking water with beds for temporary accommodation, washroom facilities and transporting elderly disabled people from the main gate to the center and leaving them for their ride back. Deputy Commissioner said that 1163 shopping malls, restaurants, marriage halls and private schools were sealed in the last 23 days for violating corona SOPs. He informed that Assistant Commissioners of district were active to check implementation on corona SOPs and actions were taken against violators.