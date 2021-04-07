PDM no more threat to govt, says Haleem Sheikh

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) provincial vice-president and the Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the power-greedy Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already been rejected by the masses and now it stands divided. He said the ANP leadership by parting its ways with the PDM had hammered the last nail in the coffin of PDM, which was created by some political ‘orphans’ to get into power corridors by hook or by crook.

Speaking to the media persons during a news conference in Mirpurkhas after his visits to the various areas of the district on Tuesday, he said that leaders of ‘Papa Daddy Maulana Bachao Movement’ were now fighting with one another as there was no future of such elements.

He said that those who were daydreaming to sneak into the power corridors now stood exposed for the petty interests. He said that the dreams of those who had formed the PDM stood shattered and he advised them to stop doing the dirty politics. He said that the Imran Khan-led PTI government would not only complete its term in office but would also emerge victorious in the next general elections. Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team members were trying their level best to provide relief to the people across the country despite the Covid-19 pandemic and its devastating impacts on the economy of the country. He said Dr Adnan had already returned back who disgraced his profession by claiming low platelets count of Nawaz Sharif. However, he had become healthy the moment he reached London. He said that now Maryam Nawaz Sharif was doing the same tricks but she would not be given any NRO to flee the country like her father.

Mr Shaikh said that rulers of Sindh also did not want those judges who provided justice to the people without any fear or favour. He said hurling threats to judges was tantamount to hurling threats to the justice system. adding he said that the lawyers should support such judges openly Mr Shaikh said cases of dog bite cases were on the rise across the province and functionaries of the Sindh government were only interested to loot the public money while as many as 0.25 million stray and rabid dogs were biting and injuring the people of Sindh. Mr Shaikh said in Sindh education, healthcare, social security and other sectors had collapsed and the dog bite was rising due to the rampant corruption Mr Shaikh said that lawlessness was increasing in every part of the province and people were feeling unsafe from the unbridled goons. He said that corrupt rulers of Sindh had already destroyed each and every institution forcing people to commit suicide. “Hundreds of the people in three districts of Mirpurkhas division have died by suicides mainly due to the abject poverty during past few years but the rulers are still cross-legged and are nothing to mitigate the unending sufferings of the people of the region” he added and came down hard on the PPP leadership for stealing the water of the shares of the poor farmers and growers in connivance with the corrupt irrigation water through the illegal waterways and minors. He said that PPP leaders had crossed all the limits of ‘ political decency’ and were subjecting the poor masses to the worst political victimization in different districts and areas of Sindh. The PTI leader said that only few favorites were being provided with the gunny bags to sell their wheat crop at the rate fixed by the government adding he warned of the dire consequences if the farmers and growers were continued to be treated as the step-children by the incompetent and corrupt rulers.of Sindh.

He said that it was the responsibility of the provincial government to procure the wheat from the farmers by providing the gunny bags without any discrimination. He said that it was a cruel joke with the farmers that the Sindh government had imposed the ban on the rice cultivation in the district, where the farmers and growers solely depended upon the paddy cultivation during the Kharif season. He said that PTI and its allies in the Sindh assembly would fully support farmers of the districts of the coastal belt in other districts in their movement against such decisions by the high-ups of the Sindh government. He said that the provincial government had done nothing to fortify the weak and the breached points of the drains including LBOD and irrigation canals which had played havoc with the human settlements and their crops last year during the torrential rains in the division. Mr Shaikh said that if the dykes were not properly fortified they might cause devastation in a number of the districts in the coming monsoon season in case of above-normal rains. Mr Shah held the PPP rulers in Sindh responsible for the mess created in Tharparkar where the people were again forced to drink the highly contaminated water from wells after the mega project of RO plants miserably due to the massive corrupt practices. He said that those who embezzled the funds meant for the provision of safe and clean drinking water, education, and quality healthcare facilities should be taken to task and the people, who were being forced to commit suicides should be given relief. He said that those who plundered the public money and were still busy in the dirty tricks would have face the music adding he said that he would continue to expose such elements. He alleged that the rulers in Sindh were also harboring the criminals and drug peddlers adding he warned them to mend their ways and stop committing such heinous crimes. He said that he would continue to visit each and every part of Sindh to meet the people and to expose the massive corruption of the rulers irrespective of any fear of being implicated in any more cases to silence him and the voters and supporters of the PTI.