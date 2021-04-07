Missing Persons issue: Relatives protest for recovery

The relatives of two victims of enforced disappearances are holding protests at Jinnah Bagh, to demand their immediate recovery.

The families of the missing persons said that their sit-in will continue till the recovery of their people.

Aqsa Dayo and Afsana Dayo, sisters of Insaf Dayo, told newsmen on Tuesday that their brother was whisked away from his tailor shop on the eve of May 29, 2017 and despite passage of over three years and ten months he has not been recovered. Abdul Karim Tagar, father of one of the missing person complained that his son primary, who was a teacher Kashif Ali Tagar was taken away from Ayoob Colony on August 3d, 2018 at night time, and his whereabouts are still unknown to the family despite passage of two years and eight months. The relatives of the victims said they and their entire family members are extremely worried about their safety and are also constantly protesting for their recovery but, neither Sindh Government nor other relevant higher authorities have taken any notice of their disappearances. They urged the concerned authorities to take immediate notice of the issue and ensure their safe and sound recovery without further loss of time.