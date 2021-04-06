Ski resort feasibility on cards to promote winter tourism: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said in a bid to promote winter tourism in the country, the government was working on a ski resorts feasibility.

“Exploring winter tourism and ski resorts feasibility, Deosai plains first-ever winter ski traverse,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Imran Khan mentioned that Deosai plains – the high altitude plateau in Gilgit Baltistan, had turned out to be the country’s first winter ski traverse.

He shared a number of pictures of the local and foreigner skiers traversing in the snows of Deosai.

Recently, a ski traverse event was held by the Tourism Department of Gilgit Baltistan at Deosai National Park to encourage tourism in the area.