NCOC meeting regarding exam situation to be held today

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) will hold a meeting today involving education and health ministers to decide the opening and closure of educational institutes and the examination situation in the middle of third wave of coronavirus.

Federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood said that the meeting will decide if schools and colleges need to be further closed after analyzing the current situation of coronavirus in the country. He further stated that exam situation will also be discussed.

“Whatever is decided will be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC”, he concluded.

Earlier Shafqat Mahmood announced that all educational institutes will be closed till 11th April in highly affected districts all over Pakistan.

He said that the provincial governments will decide in which districts the institutes need to be closed.

Earlier it was announced that the O Level and IGCSE exams will be allowed to start from May 10 instead of 15 at the request of Cambridge International Examination (CIE).