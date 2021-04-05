Rift within PDM ranks

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is now reached at the verge where there is such a huge challenge for all of them to keep the alliance together. The PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari marred the PDM’s alliance to some extent by attacking the Nawaz Sharif blatantly and refused to do long march on scheduled date.

The tussle between both PMLN and PPP put the PDM in trouble. It is very clear from the beginning that PPP is not in favor of resignations from assemblies, holding long marches and boycotting by elections and senate elections and not interested to hold sit-ins in Islamabad.

PPP still seems regretful about why they boycotted the elections in 1984.We know it from very first day that PPP will never agree on the suggestion of resignation because if they agree on the resignation then it will have to lost its power in Sindh too. But the question is that if they knew that they would go ahead with the same diplomatic political approach which they had, then why PPP invited PMLN who have aggressive narrative. Bilawal Bhutto who promised to PDM to hold long March but when the scheduled long March date came to near, he refused and cleared it without any ambiguity that this is absurd to linked the long march with resignation.

However, PMLN supported PPP’s candidate in senate election and by its support Yousaf Raza Gillani won the seat. But, when PMLN and JUIF were selected for the top two slots of senate then deal was done that PMLN their getting for the leader of opposition’s slot. But now the dispute over slot of opposition leader threatens to the unity of alliance.

The contradiction between both parties political stance shows that they will not remain in one page for more.

The alliance seems shattered and they comes to the brink where they are being left with no option but to separate their paths.

The differences between the PPP and PMLN approach has been exposed.

Meanwhile, In the start, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), seems determined to procure its target of sending the ruling PTI to home. It was speculated since the PDM came into existence that the unity between the PMLN and PPP is not as strong as they are pretending.

Pakistan. People’s party (PPP) political approach is totally opposite than the narrative PML-N, adopted and it wanted from PPP to carry on in its movement.

Therefore, PDM hold meetings, power shows and protests across the country but they failed in getting that response from masses which they expected. The alliance saw its highs and lows. Therefore, PML-N and JUIF was proviso the long March to resignation from the assemblies. It’s easy for Maulana Fazal ur Rahman and Maryam Nawaz to insisted on giving resignations because they are not in assemblies and out of power. It is difficult to step down from the seats which they attained after tiring efforts.

Apparently, they tried to be remain united because PML-N knew that without PPP support PDM will not achieve its target. Very firstly the term ‘selected’ used by Bilawal Bhutto. But he did not for even single time blatantly called out the names of the seniors think tanks of institutions. Bilawal through PDM’s platform proved his political skills. His remained beneficiary in all that scenario. The PDM paved the way for him to make his political career ahead. Bilawal did not float near the border line because he is the son of that person who is famous because of his diplomatic approach.

The PML-N emphasizing that we 11 opposition parties mingling into the alliance that named PDM to eliminate the non democratic institutions role from the politics and want the these to would remain in their own constitutional boundaries.

Maryam Nawaz adopted aggressive narrative throughout the movement which brought the PMLN’s politics in the tunnel where there is just darkness at the end. PML N ‘s chief Maryam Nawaz gave enormous deadlines to the government but nothing happens but lost its credibility. PPP is not interested in being diplomatic with the PDM. The war of words between PPP and PMLN made it difficult for PDM to be keep united and it threatens to undo the efforts made by opposition parties after the formation of PDM six months ago. The downtrodden who wants to get rid of inflation, unemployment and poverty pinned their hopes on these opposition parties. That may they will bring out them from the darkness of dismay but know realized that they are striving for the sake of power and gaining their personal political interest. The PDM who came up and ensured them that they will do for the welfare of the common man, did nothing. They came up together to give tough time to government and dislodge it but they stated putting allegations on each other. PDM was not on the same page, is not and will not be. And those who are on the same page don’t know how long they will be on.

Whatever PDM runs together or not. In my View, PPP is a beneficiary of this alliance, because he played politics very sensibly.