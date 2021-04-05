PPP receives show cause notice from PDM: Gilani confirms

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has received a show cause notice from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for violating its decisions and not attending the alliance meetings.

The news was confirmed by PPP Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Monday. Gilani stated that PPP has received a show cause notice from the PDM but is yet to reply. He further stressed that PPP is a part of PDM and he will further comment on the situation after the party’s reply.

After the approval of PDM Chief Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, show cause notices were sent to PPP and Awami National Party (ANP). Local media reported that the concerned parties have been directed to reply in 7 days time.

Notices were sent by Secretary-General PDM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

According to details, PPP has been asked to explain the appointment of Gilani as opposition leader, going against the consensual decision of component parties of the Opposition alliance.

On the other hand, a similar notice is also being issued to the ANP for supporting the PPP in its efforts to get Gilani designated by roping in government’s ally Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) senators to constitute major support.