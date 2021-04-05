ATC judge murdered along with family in Swabi, PM vows to arrest culprits

Swabi: An Anti-Terrorism Court judge Aftab Khan Afridi was killed along his family after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle, in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the details from police, the judge was targeted by unidentified men near Ambar interchange in Swabi, and was killed along with his wife and two children.

“Two security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained wounds in the attack,” the details said. The ATC judge was travelling from Swat to Islamabad at the time of incident.

The bodies were taken to a nearby hospital medico-legal formalities. The security forces sealed off the area and proceeded with investigation.

Aftab Khan Afridi was an ATC judge in Swat and was posted two months back. The Swat Bar Association has announced to protest against the attack on Monday. “No one will appear before the courts tomorrow,” said the president of the Swat Bar Association.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the unfortunate incident and strongly condemned the “gruesome” act. He said that the perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to justice.

Strongly condemn the murder of ATC judge Aftab Afridi, his wife & 2 children at Anbar Interchange, Swabi. The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended & dealt with full severity of the law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 4, 2021