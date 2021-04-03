Gallant response of Islamabad police lauded in safe recovery of two children

ISLAMABAD, April 2, 2021: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has appreciated the professional and gallant response of the police team who rescued two children through successful operation against the person who made them hostage at gun point in Bhara Kahu area.

According to details, Bhara Kahu police got information on March 28, 2021 that one armed person has made hostage two children at gun point after entering in their house in `Mohallah Chaudhrian’ at Dhok Jilani. He threatened to kill both children in case anyone tried to approach them. Soon after the reported incident, the SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer rushed to the scene along with his team including SP (Saddar) Hamza Humayun, ASP Asad Ali, DSP CIA Hakim Khan, SHO Bhara Kahu police station and others.

After reviewing the entire situation, the SSP (Operations) tried to convince the accused in psychological way for release of children so that any untoward situation can be averted. SSP (Operations) and SP (Saddar) succeeded to arrest the accused through discussion and adopting all precautionary measures. The accused was arrested along with weapon and both children were recovered safely.

Following this operation, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman announced to award prizes to the members of police team. In context of this announcement, a graceful ceremony was held in the honor of the police team at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DG Safe City Muhammad Saleem, DIG (Headquarters) Kamran Adil, all SSPs, AIG (Operations), policemen who participated in the operation, parents of children and notables of the area.

IGP Islamabad awarded the SSP (Operations) and his whole team for demonstrating gallant attitude while commendation certificates were given to two citizens for their cooperation with police team.

On the occasion, IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman said that SSP (Operations) and his team handled the critical situation in a professional manner. He said that they deserve appreciation as two innocent lives were saved through prompt action. The IGP said that morale of the force would increase through appreciation being made by the notables of the area, parents of children and other people after this incident.

He thanked the people of the area who cooperated a lot with police during this operation and said that cooperation of citizens is very much necessary for effective policing. “I am proud of the police team” the IGP said and hoped further effective policing measures to curb activities of anti-social elements.

