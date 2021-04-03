Concerns over yarn crisis

Mian Farrukh Iqbal Senior Vice Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) while addressing an emergency meeting of PHMA Members and expressed deep concern on confused and controversial decisions of policy makers in the wake of severe yarn crisis in Pakistan. He stated that unethically high prices of yarn have made garment export unworkable and resulted in a sharp decline in export earnings. On top of it frequent shaky changes in the decision of high power policy makers have added up fuel in the fire. Mian Farrukh has called for a meeting with other stakeholders very soon to formulate a joint strategy to tackle the unfortunate situation arising due to the un-business-like decision of the cabinet.













