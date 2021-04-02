Four countries including Pakistan added to England’s travel “red list”

British government has added four new countries, including Pakistan, Philippines, Kenya and Bangladesh to its travel “red list”.

The move will be in effect from 9th April. International visitors who have departed from or transited through Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

Only British and Irish citizens, or those who hold the permanent residency in UK will be allowed to enter England after a ten day mandatory quarantine provided by the government. They will also be directed to arrive at a designated port. No direct flight bans from these countries will be put in place, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.

According to United Kingdom’s government website during their stay, passengers will be required to take a coronavirus test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8, and they will not be allowed to shorten their quarantine period on receipt of a negative test result. They will also not be able to end their managed quarantine early through the Test to Release scheme.

United Kingdom Health Secretary Matt Hancock earlier announced that travelers having to quarantine will be charged £1,750 for their stay. Failure to quarantine in a hotel approved by the government will result in a fine up to to £10,000.

After these additions, there are total 39 countries on UK’s travel red list, which include:

• Angola

• Argentina

• Bangladesh

• Bolivia

• Botswana

• Brazil

• Burundi

• Cape Verde

• Chile

• Colombia

• Democratic Republic of the Congo

• Ecuador

• Eswatini

• Ethiopia

• French Guiana

• Guyana

• Kenya

• Lesotho

• Malawi

• Mozambique

• Namibia

• Oman

• Pakistan

• Panama

• Paraguay

• Peru

• The Philippines

• Qatar

• Rwanda

• Seychelles

• Somalia

• South Africa

• Suriname

• Tanzania

• United Arab Emirates

• Uruguay

• Venezuela

• Zambia

• Zimbabwe