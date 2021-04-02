HEC approves establishment of center for advanced research at SMBBMU for Rs1.820M

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Thursday approved a project for Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, costing Rs.1,820 Million.

In a statement, it was revealed that the project was a brainchild of VC of SMBBMU, Professor Dr. Aneela Atta ur Rahman, and therefore the HEC entrusted the SMBBMU team under her leadership owing to her creditable managerial credentials and professional acumen .

The Project is entitled “Establishment of Center for Advanced Research in Molecular, Genetics and Allied Facilities at SMBBMU. The concept was initially submitted to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Islamabad. After approval of the concept by the Planning Commission, the PC-I was discussed in the DDWP meeting convened at HEC on 31st March 2021. The DDWP meeting was chaired by the HEC Executive Director.

The project consists of four major components which include viz 1 the Establishment of Center for Advanced Research in Molecular, Genetics, viz 2m the Establishment of Pathological Research Centre for Postgraduate Students to cover advanced diagnostic research facility, viz 3, Establishment of the Central Digital Library which shall accommodate 700 students at a time and viz 4, the Central Masjid (mosque) for SMBBMU with 189 thousand sq ft covered area.

The project carries vast impact under one roof and shall establish bio-safety level 3+ labs, the statement added. It is expected that the scholars, researchers and medical-related students shall carry research within the premises. The flagship project shall ensure a wide network of national and international linkages associated with the field of medical profession with a promising feature of cultivating research and development ecology.

It is also projected that due to the establishment of pathology labs, there will be huge chances to carry research-based activities by more than 400 post-graduate students enrolled in various disciplines in the university. Moreover, the said facility shall also serve as a launching pad for M. Phil and PhD scholars to initiate modern study schemes in the field of medical profession. There is no denying the fact that such facilities across the globe ensure healthy and sustainable life within economical and medical facilities to the society.

It is further learned that the project contains the establishment of a modern Central Digital Library with 60,500 sq,ft area equipped with modern IT equipment and gadgets which shall be utilized as a knowledge corridor in the vicinity of the university where scholars shall have ample opportunities for R&D activities.

The project consists of a mosque where students, faculty and the associated public shall perform religious obligations in addition to their professional duties.