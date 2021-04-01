People aged 50 not allowed at vaccination centres despite registration

As Pakistan begins vaccination drives for senior citizens, people aged 50 to 60 are still facing inconveniences to get a vaccination shot.

Despite the registration being completed and the pin code sent, above 50 are being refused the COVID vaccine at the centres.

According to the administrators the database is yet to be updated for people in this age bracket, and hence they are being sent back. The administrators at the vaccination centres told Daily Times that it is not in their control to update the database and therefore cannot help anyone. They said that the system is not accepting entries for vaccination citizens aged 50.

Due to the inconvenience faced by elderly above 50, it is suggested that they should not visit the vaccination centre yet until the system is being updated.

However vaccination for 60 plus is going on smoothly.

It should be noted that in the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, the federal government has decided to provide a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination facility to the citizens over 70 years.

The facility was made available for citizens across the country from March 16.

Furthermore, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated another COVID-19 vaccination centre at Minar-i-Pakistan on Tuesday.

The Health Minister said, “More and more new vaccination counters are being set up in Punjab. The citizens of the area will have vaccination facility near their homes. As many as 20 counters have been set up to facilitate people. Cleanliness is looked after very well at the center. I request people to observe SOPs fully.

The senior citizens are being fully facilitated at the center. The process of vaccination is going on very well in the province. After the vaccination of healthcare workers and senior citizens, the process of vaccination for citizens of over 50 age group is about to be started. We all have to face this challenge as a nation. All stakeholders will have to work together to overcome this Pandemic. Pakistan will beat the Pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”