Another COVID-19 vaccination centre inaugurated in Lahore

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid inaugurated COVID-19 vaccination center at Minar-i-Pakistan here on Tuesday. Present on the occasion were Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Sarah Aslam, Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Usman Younis and senior officials. Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the arrangements at vaccination counter and waiting lounge. Secretary PSH Department Ms. Sarah Aslam and Commissioner Lahore Captain (Retd) Usman Younis apprised the Minister of all arrangements at the centre. The Health Minister took feedback from citizens who shared their views.

The Health Minister said, “More and more new vaccination counters are being set up in Punjab. The citizens of the area will have vaccination facility near their homes. As many as 20 counters have been set up to facilitate people. Cleanliness is looked after very well at the centre. I request people to observe SOPs fully. The senior citizens are being fully facilitated at the centre. The process of vaccination is going on very well in the province. After the vaccination of healthcare workers and senior citizens, the process of vaccination for citizens of over 50 age group is about to be started. We all have to face this challenge as a nation. All stakeholders will have to work together to overcome this Pandemic. Pakistan will beat the Pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

Moreover, the Promotion Board has recommended the promotions of 60 more doctors here on Tuesday. The Board recommended promotion of 32 associate professors of nine specialties to grade 20 and 28 assistant professors of 10 specialties to grade 19. The specialties include Plastic Surgery, Paeds, ENT, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Paeds Surgery, Paedeatrics and Microbiology.

The Health Minister said, “For the first time in history, the health department has made record promotions of doctors. All of these doctors were long waiting for departmental promotion. I appreciate our staff at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education who played pivotal role in completing the process. In the past favoritism prevailed in promotion process but the PTI government believes in merit alone. Soon after taking charge, I asked the department to prepare working paper for promotions. All doctors are being promoted on merit. For the first time in history, the hiring of over 32,000 doctors, paramedics and others staff was made possible.”