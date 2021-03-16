Walk-in vaccination facility for citizens above 70 starts today

In the wake of the third wave of coronavirus, the federal government has decided to provide a walk-in Covid-19 vaccination facility to the citizens over 70 years.

The facility will be available for citizens across the country from March 16 (today). Sources privy to the development said that Pakistani nationals over the age of 70 years can get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic from any of the vaccination centres.

In this regard, the provinces have been directed to ensure the arrangements for the walk-in vaccination drive and availability of the vaccine at the centres. Meanwhile, the vaccination of the age group of over 60 years will continue as per schedule.

Earlier, Parliamentary Secretary of National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said the UK variant of Covid-19 is spreading in the country’s big cities. She said the positivity ratio of coronavirus cases has doubled over the past few weeks.

She stressed that the people will have to adhere to precautionary measures, including wearing masks in public places, to keep the deadly infection at bay.