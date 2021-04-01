Halina — the new kid on the block

Halina Khan famously known as HK is a Lahore-based singer-songwriter. Halina Khan started her career as a model and has been on the covers of several renowned publications for esteemed designers like Ali Xeeshan, Tabbasum Mughal, Huma Adnan and so many more. She also walked the ramp for prestigious fashion weeks like Hum Bridal Couture Week, PFDC and Riwaj London.

Coming from a business oriented family, Halina has an entrepreneurial mind-set. She is a fashion designer who is running her couture line by the name of Halina Khan Couture quite successfully in Lahore.

Halina is a multi-tasker with multiple talents and passion for singing. Though Halina has no formal music education, she has dedicatedly learned singing from major gurus of the industry. She grew up listening to Noor Jahan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Reshma Jee, Sajjad Ali, Lata Mangeshkar and others. Her debut pop album will be released near Eidul Azha this year. She is the first female artist in Pakistan who is experimenting with hip hop Punjabi bhangra genre.

Please tell us about yourself.

My name is Halina Khan and I’m a singer/model/fashion designer. I was born and raised in this amazingly cultured city Lahore. I’m also studying law at the moment.

What first got you into music?

I’ve always been inclined towards arts and fashion. When I was a kid, I used to sing, dance and act in secret. The art has always been a part of myself that I could never let go and this instinct has driven me to work in the entertainment industry. I started off my career as a model but always have the passion of singing at heart. I started working on my vocals from a very young age. Currently I am working on an album that will be releasing soon.

Who inspired you to make music?

Singing has always been close to my soul. I used to listen to amazing big names which include legends like Noor Jehan, Nazia Hassan etc from all the genres. I felt connected to music and singing instantly, and this was the reason why I started signing and chose it as my career.

How would you describe the music that you typically create?

I am inclined towards pop and hip hop music.

What is your creative process like?

I am a very sensitive person; I feel things differently than others. Whenever I am down, I start writing poetry and try to compose it myself. My album will be a mixture of my creative journey till now.

Who would you most like to collaborate with?

Atif Aslam.

If you could go open a show for any artist who would it be?

The legendary Abida Parween.

What is one message you would give to your fans?

This path is not an easy path and one will face a lot of difficulties and hurdles in it. Just have faith in Allah and trust in your abilities.

Please share the difficulties that you have faced when you joined the industry?

When you are a beginner, you face difficulty in making your place. Each and every day is a test for your patience. There are so many double faced people in our industry and there are very few people who can guide you for the right direction. Finding the right people is the toughest job for me.

How do you feel the Internet has impacted the music business?

These days, the Internet has enabled businesses to be carried out with ease and accessibility. Streaming services such as Soundcloud, TouTube and so many other applications have given budding singers a place to project their talent and create magic. The Internet can make you a star overnight, so yes it’s a one very significant and positive change.

The writer is a freelancer, a publicist, agriculturist and a government officer. She can be reached at sahr.eqbal8@gmail.com and Tweets at @sahreqbalwattoo