CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah suggests complete lockdown to curb coronavirus

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah has said that a complete lockdown is the need of the hour. Talking to media he said that the third wave is worsening and the only solution is a complete lockdown for at least two weeks.

Murad further said that he believes there is no such thing has a “smart” or “micro-smart” lockdown. He urged that intercity transport should be suspended as well.

Talking to reporters he said “Either there is a complete lockdown or there is no lockdown”.

“I have antibodies yet I am still afraid of corona[virus],” said CM Murad Ali Shah to highlight how dangerous the COVID-19 disease is.

It has to be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Wednesday). The session will be chaired by the premier and will discuss the alarming COVID situation across the country.

According to the details today’s National Coordination Committee meeting will review the worsening situation of the virus in the country. Important decisions are expected to be made in the meeting.

Pakistan reported 4,757 cases and 78 deaths due to the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The positivity ratio has reached 10.8% across the country.

As per the NCOC, 43,965 tests were conducted across Pakistan out of which 4,757 were positive.