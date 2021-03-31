Prime Minister calls NCC meeting to discuss worsening COVID situation

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) today (Wednesday). The session will be chaired by the premier and will discuss the alarming COVID situation across the country.

According to the details today’s National Coordination Committee meeting will review the worsening situation of the virus in the country. Important decisions are expected to be made in the meeting.

PM who was earlier tested positive for the coronavirus has tested negative and is now fully recovered. Senator Faisal Javed Khan confirmed the news of Prime minister’s complete recovery.

Alhamdulillah, Prime Minister Imran Khan has fully recovered. He has

resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors' instructions keeping in view national & intl guidelines. May ALLAH grant health to all. Ameen. Take care of urself & others #StaySafe — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 30, 2021

“He (Imran Khan) has resumed work gradually & started building up his work routine as per doctors’ instructions keeping in view national & international guidelines” the senator said in a tweet.

It should be noted that Imran Khan was tested again yesterday for the coronavirus after testing positive on 20th March.

On Monday President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021