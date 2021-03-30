Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tests positive for coronavirus

Former finance minister Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh tested positive for coronavirus. The news was confirmed by Hammad Azhar who has been recently appointed as the finance minister replacing Hafeez Shaikh.

Hammad Azhar took it to Twitter saying that “Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19”. New finance minister also prayed for Shaikh’s swift recovery.

Just found out that Dr Hafeez Sh has tested positive for Covid-19. I pray for his swift recovery and good health. Ameen. — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) March 30, 2021

It should be noted here that Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier decided to remove Abdul Hafeez Shaikh from the post of finance minister.

Previously, president of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi and Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president tweeted.

Both PM Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have already received the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Imran Khan who was tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month will get tested for the virus today for the second time.

According to the details the test will be conducted by National Institute of Health. The test results are expected to be revealed in the next six to eight hours after the test.

The test will be conducted under the supervision of Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.