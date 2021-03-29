Daily Times

Your right to know Monday, March 29, 2021


After PM, President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

Web Desk

President Dr Arif Alvi has reported positive for coronavirus Covid-19, he tweeted on Monday.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to announce the development. He was diagnosed with the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Alvi was due for a second shot of the vaccine.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he tweeted.

 

Both PM Imran Khan and President arif Alvi  have already received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.

 

 

