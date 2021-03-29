After PM, President Arif Alvi tests positive for COVID-19

President Dr Arif Alvi has reported positive for coronavirus Covid-19, he tweeted on Monday.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to announce the development. He was diagnosed with the virus after getting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Alvi was due for a second shot of the vaccine.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” he tweeted.

وازا مرضت فھوا یشفین اور جب میں بیمار ہوتا ہوں تو وہی شفا دیتا ہے I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine، but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) March 29, 2021

Both PM Imran Khan and President arif Alvi have already received the first dose of a Covid vaccine.