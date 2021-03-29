Exports to US can reach $40-50bn

Pakistan’s exports to the United States can be increased up to $40 to 50 billion. In this regard, the 11% duty imposed by the United States on Pakistani products will be abolished. This was said by Tahir Javed, a Pakistani-American who recently received a Sitara-e-Imtiaz from the President of Pakistan. He was addressing a lunch hosted in his honor by PTI Central Vice President Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq and Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq.

He said that as an important part of US President Joe Biden’s team, he would lobby for increasing Pakistani exports and resolving the Kashmir issue. He said that besides providing personal facilities to Toba Tek Singh, he would also use his relations with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other government officials. Chaudhry Ashfaq and Mian Kashif paid tribute to him for his services to Pakistan. He said that he had arranged meetings with Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Ms. Nancy Pelosi and 57 US Centers with Prime Minister Imran Khan on his last US visit which showed his influence in the US administration. He said that Tahir Javed is one of the true ambassadors and benefactors of Pakistan abroad. At the end of the ceremony, Chaudhry Muhammad Ashfaq presented a commemorative shield to Tahir Javed for his services to Pakistan and Toba Tek Singh.

Apart from that a close political adviser to US President Joe Biden and a Pakistani-American Tahir Javed visited his native village Chak 308 G.B in Toba Tek Singh district on Sunday.

He was recently awarded the Medal of Distinction by the Government of Pakistan. He also visited the campus of Faisalabad Agricultural University and assured the cooperation of Prime Minister Imran Khan for upgrading it to full university status. He was also given a tour of CCU, Liver Center, Cardiac Center and Keith Lab run by Khidmat Khalq Citizen Community Board at District Headquarters Hospital. On this occasion, Tahir Javed said that he was surprised and happy to see that the best facilities of angiography and angioplasty are available to the citizens in Toba Tek Singh. He promised to donate stents for 100 deserving patients and to set up a dispensary in his hometown. He also visited the railway station and sought the assurance of cooperation by telephoning the Federal Minister for Railways Azam Swati on the spot to enlarge the platform and run more trains by upgrading it. Chairman FIEDMC said ‘Teko Park’ will also upgrade along with the railway station in terms of tourism.