Filmfare Awards 2021 — Om Raut bags Best Director trophy for ‘Tanhaji!’

The talented director, Om Raut has directed two path-breaking movies in his career and both have been award-winning, critically acclaimed and shattered all BO records. All eyes are on his next, the magnum opus Adipurush, which is eagerly awaited by fans across the globe.

After shattering box office records and winning accolades with awards and film festivals with his Marathi directorial debut, Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush, the aamchi Mumbai lad, Om Raut, finally got his big Bollywood debut with Tanhaji- The Unsung Warrior.

The actual unsung warrior in the entire scenario is Raut, who patiently waited for over 3 years for his vision to come alive on the big screen, making the coveted Filmfare Best Director award, his second one as he won Best Debut Director for Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush as well, even more special.

Speaking on the award that he received last night, Om said, “I have nothing but gratitude in my heart right now. Gratitude for Mr Devgn, who gave me the opportunity to come and unravel the story that I wanted to tell and stood behind me like a rock. I am grateful to the cast and crew of Tanhaji for sharing the dream with me, and for their unwavering faith in me and the film. I am also thankful for my family, my parents and my wife, and of course, the jury of Filmfare Awards 2021. There is a famous quote by the man behind the most magical cinema, Walt Disney, and this is something that my father always told me as a child, that ‘If You Can Dream It, You Can Do it.’ I would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey.” Courtesy zee news

Winners

Best Film: Thappad

Best Film (Critics): Prateek Vats (Eeb Allay Ooo!)

Best Director: Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (MALE): Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Best Actor (Critics): Amitabh Bachchan (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female): Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Best Actress (Critics): Tillotama Shome (SIR)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Story: Anubhav Sushila Sinha and Mrunamayee Lagoo Waikul (Thappad)

Best Screenplay: Rohena Gera (SIR)

Best Dialogue: Juhi Chaturvedi (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Debut Director: Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase)

Best Debut Female: Alaya F (Jawaani Jaaneman)

Best Music Album: Pritam (Ludo)

Best Lyrics: Gulzar – Chhappak

Best Playback Singer (male): Raghav Chaitanya – Ek Tukda Dhoop (Thappad)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Asees Kaur – Malang

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD — Irrfan Khan

Best Action: Ramazan Bulut, RP Yadav (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Best Background Score: Mangesh Urmila Dhakde (Thappad)

Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Choreography: Farah Khan (Dil Bechara)

Best Costume Design

Veera Kapur Ee (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Editing: Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani (Thappad)

Best Production Design: Manasi Dhruv Mehta (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Sound Design: Kaamod Kharade (Thappad)

Prasad Sutar (NY VFX Wala) (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior)

Short Film Awards

Best Film (Fiction)

Shivraj Waichal (Arjun)

Best Film (Non-fiction): Nitesh Ramesh Parulekar (Backyard Wildlife Sanctuary)

Best Actor (Female)

Purti Savardekar (The First Wedding)

Best Actor (Male): Arnav Abdagire (Arjun)

Best Film (Popular Choice): Devi