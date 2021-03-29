Delivering Happiness – The Flower Studio Pakistan

Have you ever wondered why receiving flowers makes us super excited? Why do we feel happy when surrounded by flowers? Scientifically, it’s proven that the scent of flowers activates happy chemicals in the brain that result in stress relief and much more. Flowers help to create peace and a relaxed atmosphere that is beneficial for both mental and physical health.

It is observed that people who have fresh flowers in their home or workplace are found more relaxed and productive than others who do not have flowers around them.

Here is a question arises, how can flowers help us during the coronavirus pandemic? How one can have contactless flower delivery during this situation?

See how The Flower Studio is taking care of this and making it easier for us to send flowers.

Being optimistic and hoping for the best is one of the toughest things nowadays, but amid all this you can send a beautiful bouquet or a truly elegant flower arrangement to your loved ones to make them feel special and lift their spirits during the quarantine too.

Indeed the happiness is for both receiver and the sender.

Apart from the smile, real happiness can be witnessed with the sparkle of eyes and the glowing face. Research says that flowers have healing properties too. If you place flowers in a patient’s room, they are going to recover quicker.

With secure & convenient payment methods available, you can send flowers or gifts to anyone in Pakistan even if you live abroad.

We need to be careful when it comes to getting something delivered. There are a lot of common questions if is it safe to get home delivery? How to identify which brand is being honest and responsible towards their duties? Nevertheless, it is good, but you have to look for those who follow complete SOPs and have a sense of responsibility towards their customers.

The Flower Studio has taken measures to ensure that their team is prepared for all scenarios and their absolute number one priority is the safety of customers, florists, delivery officers and other staff, no matter what happens.

There is a lot we still don’t know about Coronavirus, but health authorities have been clear that maintaining good hygiene is absolutely critical. Our customers are always delivered high quality products, but now we’re going one step further. As well as providing our florists & delivery staff with face masks & gloves, we have introduced a mandatory rule of using sanitizers at regular intervals, we’re also launching a no-contact drop-off service which will mean you can request in the delivery instructions section of the checkout form that our delivery officer leaves the flowers/gifts on the receivers doorstep – removing the need for direct contact for both parties.

Indeed health comes first! Happy shopping!