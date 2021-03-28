Politics and Punjab

Gone are the days when Pakistani politics used to be a monotonous affair. The last year has entertained us with a non-stop onset of political thrillers. From coming together to claim the scalp of Prime Minister Imran Khan to going down like withered trees at the first hint of PPP’s one-upmanship, the grand umbrella of 11 opposition parties has been nothing but a roller-coaster ride. Now, adding to the high-intensity plot is PML-N’s Maryam Nawaz with a brigade of new allegations. Talking about an offer from the Zardari’s camp to bring change in Punjab, she noted how her father had categorically denied being a part of an unholy alliance with the powers-that-be. This new round of could-have-beens feeds right into the PML-N’s narrative of opening backdoor contacts with the establishment. Though such channels have been categorically rejected by the military top brass, Maryam has remained steadfast in her invitation for possible collusion.

With Pervaiz Elahi rumoured to be headed back to the speedway, speculations regarding the ouster of CM Buzdar have, for the umpteenth time, gained momentum. The inner circles are banging pots and pans for a much-needed change in the country’s heartland. But whether the skipper has his heart set on bidding adieu to his Wasim Akram Plus is a tale for another day.

The more pertinent discussion making rounds today is that of Bilawal and Zardari showing a renewed interest in the Lahori throne. Since most of its top provincial leadership has already joined ranks within the PTI (out of lost hope), it is in a continuous tight spot of defeat and defection for several years now. Numerous revival attempts have only blown back in Zardari Junior’s face. Some quarters are busy painting Zardari as a mouthpiece for the establishment’s offer. It is no secret that Southern Sardar has drawn ire from all concerned parties for his abysmally poor record of governance in Punjab. May it be the utter breakdown of Lahore’s waste management system or his frequent bureaucratic shake-ups, the status quo is not ready to see the most important province in dire straits just because the blue-eyed boy is starting to show some signs of finally learning his ways. Zardari’s crusade makes PML-N’s reluctance to dabble in Punjab’s chief ministership all the more interesting. Why Noonians don’t want Buzdar to go just yet is a question that boggles many minds. Buzdar’s failures will help the party build its own stock, come 2023. Weakness in Punjab offers the Nawaz clan a golden opportunity to attack the Khan administration.

Meanwhile, Pervaiz Elahi’s deafening silence on this development also rings alarm bells for the ruling coalition. Is he also in the company of those finalising arrangements for a no-confidence vote? If Elahi joins hands with the opposition, all they need are 12 votes to topple the government. However, PML-N agreeing to any such proposal would cast its internal rifts in steel. Agreeing to Elahi’s candidature could only mean an ultimate showdown between Maryam and Hamza’s camps. Why else would a seasoned home politician–who has been groomed for this position all his life–now be consigned to oblivion? As the CM House gears up for a bloody face-off for its hot seat, the rest of us better sit tight for another moment of truth! *