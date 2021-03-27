Women International Film Festival begins online

A two-day Women International Film Festival (WIFF) 5th edition began online on Saturday due to Covid-19 pandemic, the event was live streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

The event organised with the support of the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Islamabad, FM89 partner, said a press release issued here.

This year’s program was set to screen 24 films made by women from all over the world, including five local films, namely Playing at the Boundary by Nida Kirmani, This Shaking Keeps Me Steady by Shehrezad Maher, Vote for X by Tazeen Bari, no more Backseaters by Gul Nayani and How She Moves by Aisha Linnea Akhtar and Anya Raza. Besides these films, the festival will also feature films received from Canada, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iran, Italy, Russia, Spain, the UK and the USA.

The films’ showcase on both days was followed by a panel discussion on Female Stereotypes in Storytelling: The Cultural & Social Limitation with selected filmmakers. The discussion also shed light on female representation that films have seen historically and how this historic baggage affects the modern day portrayal of a character.

Over the years, WIFF has aimed to fill the gender gap in film, besides widening appreciation for independent cinema, by creating a platform for diverse storytellers from all over the world. The overarching aim is to promote female filmmakers by building and uniting the next wave of talent and connecting the film community.