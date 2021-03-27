‘Ertugrul’ and ‘Kurulus: Osman’ producer shares special message on Shab-e-Barat

Mehmet Bozdag, the producer of popular TV series “Dirilis:Ertugrul” and “Kurulus:Osman” on Saturday shared a special message on the occasion of Shab e-Barat (berat kandili). Taking to Instagram, the writer and producer shared a picture of a historical mosque and wrote, “May my Lord give all Muslims the opportunity to attain forgiveness and mercy on this blessed day. # May your BeratKandili be blessed.” “Dirilis: Ertugrul” is currently airing on Pakistan Television with Urdu dubbing while “Kurulus:Osman” is being broadcast on a Turkish TV channel.













