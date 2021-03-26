Significance of celebrating the Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day commemorates the passing of the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940, when All-India Muslim League led by Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah held its annual session at Minto Park, Lahore and passed the resolution, demanding a separate homeland for the Muslims of the British Indian Empire. This was done on the basis of the two nation theory, that in India the Hindus and the Muslims are two different nations with different religions, and values, which cannot coexist peacefully as the past history reflects. Hence, All India Muslim League started demanding a separate homeland for the Muslims.

Consequently, after seven years of intense struggle, led by Quaid-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Muslims were able to convince the then British Government that as they were planning to free India from their rule after World War II, the Indian Muslims needed a separate home land. Ultimately the British plan to partition Indian subcontinent into two dominions, India and Pakistan was announced on 3 June 1947 and Pakistan was created on 14 August 1947.

23 March is celebrated in the country with full zeal and fervor starting with the thanks giving prayers to Allah Almighty. Homage is paid to the founding father, Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and his fellow leaders and workers, who struggled hard for creating Pakistan. Flower wreaths are laid at the mausoleums of Quaid-I-Azam and Allama Iqbal, Pakistan flag is hoisted in major cities and Pakistan Day parade is held the armed forces at Islamabad. 23 March, reminds us to look back, whether post 1947 leadership of Pakistan and its people have been able to implement Quaid-I-Azam’s vision of Pakistan.

As per Nazria-I-Pakistan Council, the excerpts of Quaid’s speeches and statements made at different occasions, reflecting his vision of Pakistan are as follows: Islam is not only a religion but it contains law, philosophy and politics. The Quran is the general code for the Muslims, a religious, social, civil, commercial, military, judicial, criminal, and penal code. Islam has taught equality, justice and fair play for all. Let us make Quran the future Constitution of Pakistan. The Holy Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him) laid the foundations of democracy thirteen hundred years ago. Let us lay the foundation of our democracy on the basis of truly Islamic ideas and principles. In Pakistan there were many non-Muslims, Hindus, Christians and Parsees, but they were all Pakistanis and would enjoy the same rights and privileges as any other citizen.

Pakistan needs to work hard to implement Quaid’s vision by removing above mentioned weaknesses and laying more focus on increasing its industrial/agricultural production and exports, amassing foreign exchange reserves and ensuring better services to the poor masses at cheaper rates

On economy, Quaid said, “If Pakistan wished to play its proper role in the world, it must develop its industrial potential side by side with its agriculture. We must work our destiny in our way and present the world an economic system, based on true Islamic concept of equality and social justice. The paramount objective of Pakistan’s economic policy was to do a lot for the poor”.

Our foreign policy is one of the friendliness and goodwill towards the nations of the world. We believe in the principle of honesty and fair play in national and international dealings. We want to live peacefully and maintain cordial and friendly relations with our immediate neighbors and with the World at large. We have no aggressive designs against any one. We stand by the United Nations Charter. Regarding Pakistan defence policy Quaid had said, “The best way to remove the temptation from those who thought that Pakistan was weak and they could bully and attack her was and indeed still is to build a strong deterrent force. It was the need of the time to be fully prepared against the aggressive designs. Nature’s inexorable law is the survival of the fittest. Pakistan’s armed forces were the custodians of the life, property and honour of the people of Pakistan: they were the most vital of all Pakistan’s services.

About education policy Quaid said, “Education is important pillar for the development, for the success of democracy, for recruitment of political system of the country, for building the character of future generations, and for training the people in scientific and technical education in order to build up the economic life of the country. To the civil services, Quaid had said, “you are not concerned with this political or that political party, your conduct and dealing with the people should be like their servants and not as the rulers. And you should maintain the highest standard of integrity, justice and fair play by ending corruption and nepotism. Regarding being Pakistanis first, Quaid had said, “Our duty to the State comes first; our duty to our Province, to our district, to our town/village comes next. We must develop a sense of patriotism, which should galvanize and weld us all into one strong nation.

Although Pakistan has excelled in many fields and it has become a strong military power with the nuclear capabilities, economically, socially, education wise, and in building strong and independent democratic institutions and providing justice to the people, it is yet far away from implementing Quaid’s vision. Today major issues which Pakistan is facing are heavy foreign debt, low industrial and agriculture production, high prices, weak judicial system, corruption, nepotism, poor education, health and civic amenities.

Hence, Pakistan needs to work hard to implement Quaid’s vision by removing above mentioned weaknesses and laying more focus on increasing its industrial/agricultural production and exports, amassing foreign exchange reserves and ensuring better services to the poor masses at cheaper rates. Increasing foreign exchange reserves is necessary for paying the foreign debt and becoming self-sufficient and making its defence further strong.

The writer is the former Research Fellow of IPRI and Senior Research Fellow of SVI Islamabad