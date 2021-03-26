Inspiring films from Bollywood

‘3 IDIOTS’ — ‘3 Idiots’ is a 2009 Indian Hindi-language movie directed by a famous producer Raj Kumar Hirani. The movie had a social impact on attitudes to education in South Asian countries and discouraged the number or grade base culture in educational institutions, which is the biggest cause of anxiety, depression and suicides among students as shown in movie. The movie suggest student to be more creative by doing everything in a practical manner rather than just memorizing and cramming books. Secondly, we should focus on what we like to do and stop doing that people suggest us to do.

‘BAJRANGI BHAIJAAN’ — this Bollywood film was directed by Kabir Khan and produced by Kabir Khan and Salman Khan. The movie has conveyed a strong message of being honest in this complex era and it benefits. However, being honest is the sign of humanitarian and kind personality. We will achieve each and everything and will eventually succeed. The movie also tells us the real purpose and obligation of human-kind in the world, which is to live peacefully with co-fellows and help every individual suffering under ebb and declination.

‘YOUNGISTAN’ — ‘Youngistan’ is an Indian political movie released on March 20, 2014.The movie focused on the creativity and ability of the young generation to participate and to lead a political party. The movie also emphasised the youth and showed their key role to deal with people living along their village and towns. However, young people can be elite leaders of future because in their very young age they get experience to survive with personal and professional lives and they sort it out easily which is the headache of modern leaders.

‘JO JEETA WOHI SIKANDAR’ — the movie is written and produced by Nasir Hussain and released on 1992. The movie combined the themes of love, support, friendship family and sports. In the movie, Aamir Khan played a role of the elder brother in a family that utilises his all efforts and energies for his young siblings’ success. The film also gives credit to all elder ones and showing up their sacrifices and their intense need in a family because an elder brother is considered a second father for a family.

‘MANJHI: THE MOUNTAIN MAN’ — this is an Indian biographical film based on the life of Dashrath Manjhi. He lives in a small village of Bihar. In his village, villagers had to travel miles to reach the nearest town to get medical treatment, his wife also died by this cause of late medical treatment then he decided to carve a path through a mountain to give ease the villagers. People laughed and made fun of him at inception but he continued, however, after utmost hard work and serving 22 years of his life he shortened the distance from 700 kilometres to just a kilometre.

