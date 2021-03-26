O-levels exams to be rescheduled in Pakistan: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood announced on Thursday that Cambridge International examination body has agreed to reschedule O-Level examinations in Pakistan. However A/AS-level exams will be held as per schedule.

The minister stated that after a detailed discussion with Cambridge, it has been decided to hold the O-level examinations after May 15.

“After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15”, education Minister said in a tweet.

After detailed discussions, Cambridge has agreed to reschedule ‘O’ level exams to after May 15. Details will be shared later by them. However, ‘A’ and ‘As’ level exams will take place as per the original timetable, following all the SOPs. Wishing everyone success in the exams — Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) March 25, 2021

Talking about the A/AS-level exams he mentioned that they will be held according to the original timetable following the SOPs.

Following the third wave of the coronavirus and the alarming situation of rising COVID cases, the NCOC and education ministry decided to shut down schools in selected districts till 11th April.