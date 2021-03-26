193 new Covid cases in Sialkot in two days

The total number of Coronavirus patients increased to 1,369 from 1,176 in Sialkot district as 193 new cases of Coronavirus were reported in Sialkot district here during the last two days.

Senior officials of the Sialkot health department confirmed this and said that the Coronavirus cases were on rise in both urban and rural areas of Sialkot district and the above mentioned Coronavirus patients were under treatment at Govt.Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot,other local private hospitals and even there at their homes isolation as they were quarantined there at homes as well.

Meanwhile, the senior officials of Sialkot district administration said that the Smart lockdown was imposed in as many as 13 urban and rural areas of Sialkot district which would continue till March 26,2021.

Officials added that all out sincere efforts were made to ensure early implementation on the anti Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the people and local shopkeepers in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during the ongoing third wave of COVID-19 here. Also,local administration today sealed as many as twelve under construction commercial buildings in Sialkot and Sambrial city here today. Officials said that these buildings were not approved by the Sialkot Municipal Corporation and Municipal Committee Sambrial prior to their construction by their owners. Administration launched a crackdown against the illegal commercial buildings and also sealed the above mentioned twelve under construction commercial buildings which were being constructed illegally by their owners on Sialkot and Sambrial city as well.