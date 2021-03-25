Khalilur Rehman shares views regarding Humayun Saeed’s Pride of Performance Award

Actors across the entertainment industry have been honoured with civil awards on Pakistan Day, in recognition for their services to the country in the respective field. As customary tradition, President Dr Arif Alvi handed out the prestigious awards to its recipients. The Pride of Performance award was presented to one of the most talented actor of Pakistan Humayun Saeed. Khalil-ur-Rehman took to his twitter account and congratulated Humayun Saeed for receiving the award. The writer further expressed that “After a very long time I see Pride of Performance being given to a deserving person. You really are one of those a few, so congratulations to Humayun Saeed from the core of my heart, live long and prosper more.”













