Haleem Adil Shaikh granted bail in two cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Shaikh on Thursday was granted bail by the Sindh High Court in two cases, terrorism and rioting during the recent by-elections.

A two-member bench including Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Saeed heard the bail plea of the PTI leader and granted him bail.

The court ordered the accused to deposit surety bonds of Rs. Two hundred thousands for each case.

During the hearing, Shaikh’s lawyer stressed that his client was charged in the cases after of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, claiming he was subjected to vengeful action on being nominated as the opposition leader.

The two cases include attempt to murder, interference in government duties while the other was related to violence, firing and causing terror during the by-polls in Karachi’s PS-88.

It must be noted here that earlier the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Justice KK Agha declined to hear incarcerated Sindh Assembly Opposition Leader Haleem Adil Shaikh’s bail petition.