North Korea test fires two ballistic missiles in Japanese sea

Fueling tensions ahead of Tokyo Olympics, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan on Thursday pressurizing the new Biden administration.

The apparent tests were reported by authorities in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, and coincided with the start of the Olympic torch relay in Japan.

Japan’s coastguard said the first missile was detected soon after 7 a.m. and flew about 420 km (260 miles), followed by a second 20 minutes later that flew about 430 km.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported that two “short-range missiles” were fired into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan from North Korea’s east coast.

“It’s been a year since they last launched a missile,” Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, told reporters. “This threatens the peace and security of our country and the region. It is also a violation of UN resolutions.”

“North Korea this morning fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea from South Hamkyung Province,” the South Korea government said in a statement. “South Korea and US intelligence are analyzing for any additional information.”

North Korea has not tested a nuclear weapon or an intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) since 2017, ahead of a historic meeting between Kim and Donald Trump in 2018.

While the Biden administration is reportedly in the “final stages” of reviewing its North Korea policy, analysts noted that US officials had emphasised the “denuclearisation of North Korea” – a subtle change in wording from the last administration.