CM Buzdar announces development projects of over Rs 25 billion

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday announced new development projects worth Rs.25 billion along with the establishment of universities.

The CM announced these development projects after he visited Sheikhupura, Hafizabad and Gujranwala.

Talking to the media in Gujranwala, the CM announced new projects of Rs. 8.41 billion including Flyover at Alam Chowk and internal and external link roads in the city. 14 more projects will be started including a burn unit with a cost of Rs. 1.92 billion.

He also announced the university of Gujranwala project having a sub-campus of Punjab University and both campuses of UET. The necessary process has already been started and he will monitor this project, the CM added.

Meanwhile, the CM also directed to develop a feasibility study for the children hospital and said that the federal government will also be approached for improvement of GT Road. Along with it, the CM announced that a road will be constructed to link Gujranwala with Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Briefing the media about steps for public welfare, the CM said Sahulat Bazaars will be established at the level of tehsil and items will be provided at the rates of 2018 in Ramazan Bazaars. To a question, he termed it improper to lead processions to appear before institutions and asserted that law will come into action on any violation of the law. The CM maintained that he will visit every nook and corner of the province to take steps for the betterment of the country.

The CM also inaugurated four projects worth Rs.7.84 billion at Ghakar Sports Arena, and Ghakar Sports Arena, Gujranwala Arts Council Auditorium, OPD unit of teaching hospital medical college Gujranwala and 62.5 acre landfill site project. CM Buzdar also handed over the keys of 106 vehicles of Gujranwala Waste Management Company to the officials and laid the foundation stone of BS Block in Government Postgraduate College for Women, Shadab Training Institute and building of special education centre Kamoke each worth Rs.2. 23 billion and Rs.8.3 million. The Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will be linked with GT Road at Morr Eminabad.

The development package for Sheikhupura worth more than Rs.10 billion was also announced by CM Buzdar along with the establishment of Waris Shah University during his visit to the district. The CM also inaugurated a tree plantation drive at Sheikhupura Gymkhana.

At the outset, the CM inaugurated district education complex, Muridke trauma centre, CTD regional office and national model school to Faisalabad road Sharaqpur chowk dual road projects worth Rs.1.27 billion. He also laid the foundation stone of a water supply and drainage project costing Rs.41 crore in Sheikhupura besides meeting with parliamentarians and notables. PML (N) MPA Mian Jalil Sharaqpuri also called on the chief minister.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the Sheikhupura development package will resolve problems of the area adding that 19 mega projects will also be started with an amount of Rs.8.38 billion in Sheikhupura. Meanwhile, 8 projects including Narang Mandi cadet college, supply and drainage of water, healthcare, educational and roads repair schemes will be started. The foundation stone of Manawala to Sucha Sauda road was laid to promote tourism. This project will cost Rs.64 crore. The government is working to complete the Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road, the CM added.

While talking to the media, the CM said a huge development package has been announced and an in-principle decision has also been made to detach Sheikhupura from the jurisdiction of LDA. Necessary steps are taken for the establishment of Waris Shah University as the establishment of universities in every district is a commitment of the government, he emphasised.

The CM said the government intends to accord every district its rights and assured that he will continue to conduct visits to review the development process. No one is politically victimised and the utmost effort is made to deliver on merit, the CM emphasised and further announced that he has always strived to follow rules and merit. Development is the right of every citizen and early implementation of the district development package will be ensured, he added. The CM said that issues pertaining to the Sheikhupura press club are sympathetically reviewed and journalists will be given health cards on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, during visit to Hafizabad, the CM announced Rs.7.2 billion development package for the district and announced that land has been transferred for DHQ hospital and the University of Hafizabad projects.

The CM also visited the integrated command and control room in the DPO office. He was briefed about police vehicles’ tracking system and CCTV surveillance. The CM appreciated that technology is helping to improve the surveillance system adding that IT is also helping to improve the performance of the police department. The integrated command and control system will be made further effective and useful, he added.

Talking to the media, the CM said the package has been announced for the district adding that PM Imran Khan had announced to establish the University of Hafizabad and DHQ hospital. The University of Hafizabad Act is ready and will be presented before the cabinet for approval today. Hafizabad-Sukheki road, Kot Hara-Jallalpur Bhatian, Chowk Sukheki-Jalalpur Bhattian road will be restored with an amount of 3.98 billion, he added. 20 other projects are going to be launched along with 10 roads’ rehabilitation schemes to be completed with an amount of 3.35 billion in the district, the CM added.

Similarly, girls college will be constructed in Kolo Tarar along with the completion of a number of projects of beatification and supply and drainage of water. Promises made with the people will be fulfilled and journalists’ problems will also be resolved, he assured.

Later, talking to the parliamentarians, the CM announced to visit all the districts of the province and the development packages will be finalized with the consultation of the parliamentarians. The development process has been extended to backward areas as progress is the right of every locality, he said. Early implementation of the district development package will be ensured and I will monitor the development schemes, the CM continued.

Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mahmood, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Adil Mahmood and Anwar Rashid of Sheikhupura Chamber of Commerce & Industry, president DPA Azmat Mahmood Sidhu, general secretary Mian Ali Bashir and others were also present.