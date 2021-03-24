Aamir Khan tested positive for COVID-19

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by his spokesperson.

“Mr Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern,” Aamir Khan’s spokesperson told local Indian media.

Other celebrities who have tested positive recently include actors Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Aamir Khan is quarantining at home and is doing fine.