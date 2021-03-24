Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 24, 2021


,

All educational institutes in selected districts to be further closed till April 11: Shafqat Mahmood

Web Desk

Shafqat Mahmood

Following the meeting of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the federal minister for education, Shafqat Mahmood announced that all educational institutes will be further closed till 11th April in highly affected districts all over Pakistan.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the provincial governments will decide in which districts the institutes need to be closed.

Previously due to the rising COVID cases it was decided that educational institutes in Punjab will have spring break from March 15 to March 28.

Education minister for Punjab tweeted that “All Public & Private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargoda, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The remaining Districts will be open on previous schedule.”

Shafqat Mahmood assured that all examinations will take place and there will be no promotion without exams. He further stated that O/A level exams will be held before schedule.

 

Submit a Comment