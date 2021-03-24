IHC reserves verdict over PPP’s plea challenging chairman senate elections

Islamabad High Court reserved a verdict on Pakistan People’s Party’s petition challenging the results of chairman senate elections.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the petition of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. Following the preliminary hearing the court reserved its judgement which is likely to be announced shortly.

The judge suggested that the petition could submit a reference to the National Assembly speaker under Article 63 to get the grievance redressed.

“You can take the matter to a Senate committee,” he suggested. No committee has the power to disqualify senate chairman, the judge said.

IHC Chief Justice questioned Gilani’s representative, Farooq H Naek saying “Has the Senate chairman ever been removed from the post in the past?”

Earlier on March 22, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has challenged the results of the Chairman Senate election in Islamabad High Court. PPP lawyer said that the rejection of seven votes of Gilani was illegal.

It is pertinent to mention here that on March 12, government backed candidate Sadiq Sanjrani won the election of the Chairman by securing 48 votes out of a total of 98 cast for the seat.