Moscow conference’s resolution aimed at Afghan Peace!

The United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan have called on all parties in Afghanistan to reduce violence and the Taliban to forego their Spring offensive, the yearly renewal in attacks after a winter lull, in order to facilitate peace negotiations. The demand was part of a joint statement after a conference on Afghanistan hosted by Russia in Moscow. The senior-level meeting was held in Moscow as international pressure mounts to end the decades-long conflict in Afghanistan. Russia, the US, China and Pakistan have called for an immediate ceasefire between the Afghan-government and the Taliban to put an end to the ongoing conflict in the war-torn country.

At this turning point, four countries call on the sides to hold talks and reach a peace agreement that will end more than four decades of war in Afghanistan. The Afghan government and the Taliban agreed on pushing forward with peace talks and for an end to targeted killings and a comprehensive ceasefire to begin the next rounds of the talks in a peaceful environment. Russia hosted the senior-level meeting to fast-track the stalled intra-Afghan talks amid ongoing attacks in Kabul, six weeks ahead of a US deadline to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, as per a February agreement. President Joe Biden’s administration says it is reviewing an agreement the Taliban signed with the Trump administration, that the complete withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan remains tough as the Taliban continue their attacks in Kabul. In response to Biden’s comments, the Taliban said there would be consequences if Washington failed to stick to the agreement, against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of American and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a reaction, which could mean increased attacks and by placing the current peace process at great risk.

In keeping with the agreement signed in February 2020, the Taliban have not attacked U.S. or NATO forces, even as unclaimed bombings and targeted killings have spiked in recent months. Under the former Donald Trump Administration, the US and the Taliban signed a historic deal to withdraw American and NATO forces by May 1st. In turn, the Taliban would stop its attacks in Afghanistan. US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad is now pushing for the end of Washington’s longest war through his active participation in the Moscow meeting and negotiations in Qatar. The official has carried proposals by the Biden Administration to end the war, including an interim government which neither Afghan President Ashraf Ghani nor the Taliban seem to be in favour of.

We hope that peace talks will help achieve progress in the inter-Afghan talks, and urge both Afghan government and Taliban to hold talks in order to conclude the long-awaited peace agreement

The Moscow conference endorsed last year’s UN Security Council Resolution 2513 that opposed the restoration of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres appointed a new personal envoy on Afghanistan and the region. The responsibilities of the Personal Envoy include to liaise, on behalf of the Secretary-General, with regional countries with the aim of supporting the negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban and implementation of any agreements which are reached. The appointment comes at a time when the U.S. is expected to ask the U.N to invite the foreign ministers of the U.S., Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, and India for a conference on Afghanistan. These countries share an abiding common interest in a stable Afghanistan and must work together if we are to succeed.

Taliban were still firm in their demand for an Islamic government. It’s hoped that Taliban would accept elections, but that the government of President Ashraf Ghani would not fit their definition of an Islamic government. In previous statements, the Taliban have said their vision of an Islamic government would allow girls to attend school, and women to work or be in public life. Taliban emphasized the need to follow Islamic injunctions without specifying what that would mean. Meanwhile, the Taliban refused to promise they would not launch a spring offensive despite calls from the United States, Russia and China. Washington has been at war in Afghanistan for nearly two decades, since the Sept. 11, 2001. The invasion toppled the Taliban regime, but the 20-year-war has made Afghanistan America’s longest conflict.

The peace process main focus is on achieving peace and the demands of the Afghan people and the concerns exist among the Afghan people. It is up to Afghans to decide what type of political system they want, but it is a resolute fact that the future system would be an Islamic government. The one-day gathering was part of an intense diplomatic push to jumpstart a stalled peace process amid a looming deadline for withdrawal of foreign forces from the country. Some fear Afghanistan will descend into chaos if international forces depart without a negotiated political settlement in place. The makeup of the Afghan delegation features high-profile names, sure, but many — like Dostum and Hekmatyar — are infamous for their roles in devastating Afghanistan in previous rounds of conflict. Can men who have failed so many times before to secure Afghanistan’s future truly chart a better way forward? The statement called on both sides to conclude their peace negotiations and supported the formation of an independent, sovereign, unified, peaceful, democratic, and self-sufficient Afghanistan. It also called for the protection of the rights of women, children, minorities, and others.

There is a need to promote regional cooperation to help establish peace in Afghanistan and preserve achievements gained by Afghan people. It is only through diplomatic peace negotiations and compromise that peace can be achieved, and the agreements that are to be reached have to include the interests of all parties. Russia was ready to facilitate but Afghans had to take the lead. Outside parties like Russia, US, Pakistan, Iran and China should create the conditions for forces inside Afghanistan to negotiate and move forward. The dream of connectivity, economic development and prosperity of the region could not be achieved without lasting peace. Pakistan believes in exclusive approach towards negotiations and governance will significantly help the cause of sustainable peace in Afghanistan. The international community needs to remain engaged in Afghanistan and help the country at this critical juncture. Pakistan wants to see Afghanistan as a prosperous country, and called for an end to violence and the acceleration of the peace talks.

