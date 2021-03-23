Pakistan to receive more COVID vaccine from China by March 31

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Monday, that China will provide more doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan by March 31, to help the country cope with the outgrowing pandemic.

The telephonic conversation between the Chinese foreign minister and Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, encompassed the pandemic situation as well as the bilateral and other matters of mutual interests, a press release read by foreign ministry.

Over a hundred countries had approached China to get COVID vaccine but considering the ideal bilateral ties, China would prioritize the fulfillment of Pakistan’s needs, said the Chinese foreign minister.

The Pakistani foreign minister told Wang Yi that the government had formulated a comprehensive strategy to vaccinate the citizens against COVID-19 for which the country would require further doses of the vaccine. In response, the Chinese foreign minister assured to provide more vaccine doses by end of the March.

Qureshi said, the Chinese assistance to the world, particularly Pakistan during the challenging situation of COVID pandemic was exemplary, adding that, Pakistan’s government was taking all precautionary measures of safety, including the smart lockdown as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on bilateral ties and multiple cooperation besides agreeing to keeping up the high level contacts between both countries.

Qureshi expressed his gratitude to the Chinese leadership for sending letter of good wishes, for Prime Minister Imran Khan who had tested Coronavirus positive earlier, on Saturday.