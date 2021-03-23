Islamabad, Pindi to observe a public holiday on 25th March

Following the rescheduling of the 23rd March Parade, the twin cities will observe a public holiday on Thursday, 25th March.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat took it to twitter to announce the news.

23rd March Parade has been postponed. Therefore 25th March will be a local holiday in Rawalpindi Pindi and Islamabad — Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat (@hamzashafqaat) March 22, 2021

DC Islamabad in his tweet said that there will be a local holiday in the federal capital and Rawalpindi on 25th March, the new date for the Pakistan day parade.

The additional deputy commissioner also took it to Twitter to post the official notification regarding the holiday.

23rd March Parade has been postponed. Therefore 25th March will be a local holiday in Islamabad. @hamzashafqaat @reportpemra @MoIB_Official pic.twitter.com/Rw5cT1S7m8 — Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADCG), Islamabad (@rmwaq) March 22, 2021

Earlier ISPR announced that the Pakistan Day parade has been postponed due to bad weather forecast for March 23.