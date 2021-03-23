Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, March 23, 2021


,

Islamabad, Pindi to observe a public holiday on 25th March

Web Desk

islamabad

Following the rescheduling of the 23rd March Parade, the twin cities will observe a public holiday on Thursday, 25th March.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat took it to twitter to announce the news.

DC Islamabad in his tweet said that there will be a local holiday in the federal capital and Rawalpindi on 25th March, the new date for the Pakistan day parade.

The additional deputy commissioner also took it to Twitter to post the official notification regarding the holiday.

Earlier ISPR announced that the Pakistan Day parade has been postponed due to bad weather forecast for March 23.

Submit a Comment