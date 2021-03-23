Nation celebrates 81st Pakistan Day with zeal and zest

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today (Tuesday) with the traditional national spirit amid the pandemic.

23rd March signifies the historic Lahore Resolution in 1940 that provided a framework for a separate homeland for the Muslim minority in the Indian subcontinent.

The day started with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in provincial capital. The country is observing a public holiday today.

Following the Fajr prayers for the prosperity of the country, a change of guard ceremony was held at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Iqbal in Karachi and Lahore respectively.

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi shared a special message for the nation today, paying homage to the founders of Pakistan and also lauding the efforts of health worker heroes who are fighting gallantly against the deadly pandemic.

“On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent” said the president.

Message from President Dr. Arif Alvi for Pakistan Day. "On this Pakistan Day, we pay homage to the founding fathers of Pakistan whose services and sacrifices led to the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent." pic.twitter.com/fFRUAHnTdr — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan also shared his message on this special day. The premier vowed to align the country on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina and make Pakistan a truly democratic welfare state.

“Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare State, on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina.”

"Our vision is to transform Pakistan into a truly democratic welfare State, on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina."#OneNationOneDestiny pic.twitter.com/y1GvmdSfTR — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 23, 2021

The prime minister also expressed solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“On this day, we also express solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK who have been subjected to worst form of state oppression by Indian security forces.”

"On this day, we also express solidarity with the innocent people of IIOJK who have been subjected to worst form of state oppression by Indian security forces." pic.twitter.com/69vxgqRV8Y — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 23, 2021

It should be noted that public gatherings on this day have been restricted by the NCOC. The ban on gathering led to Pakistanis opt for a new way to display their patriotism through social media.