REAR ADMIRAL OVAIS AHMED BILGRAMI TAKES OVER AS COMMANDER KARACHI

Karachi: Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami assumed the responsibilities as Commander Karachi (COMKAR) during Change of Command ceremony held at Karachi. Vice Admiral Faisal Rasul Lodhi handed over the Command to the newly appointed Commander Karachi. Upon assumption of Command, Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami is now Commander of all training units of Pakistan Navy at Karachi.

Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami was commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in July 1989. The Admiral has an illustrious career with wide ranging Command and Staff experience. His major Command appointment was Commanding Officer of PNS KHAIBAR. His distinguished Staff appointments include Directing Staff at NDU, Director Naval Development Plans, Director Naval Operations, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operational Plans) and Principal Secretary to Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval Headquarters Islamabad. The Admiral has also performed duties as Additional Secretary at Ministry of Defence. Prior assumption of duties as Commander Karachi, the Admiral was serving as Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

Rear Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami got his initial training from Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, UK. He is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore; National Defence University, Islamabad; Naval Command & General Staff College Philippines and Royal College of Defence Studies UK. The Admiral is a Principal Warfare & Navigation specialist. He also holds Master Degree in International Security and strategy from King’s College London.

The Admiral has been awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military) by Government of Pakistan in recognition of his meritorious services.

During Change of Command ceremony, the Admiral was presented Guard of Honour and introduced to the Commandants/ Commanding Officers of units under Command. The ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Navy Civilians.