COVID restrictions to tighten as situation worsens: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Monday decided to increase the restrictions given the drastic increase in positive coronavirus cases across the country.

The NCOC today held a meeting to review the worsening situation in the middle of a third wave of COVID-19.

According to the details, NCOC reviewed and made key decisions to further curb the spread of the virus in highly affected areas.

NCOC chief Asad Umar said that in today’s meeting it has been decided that COVID restrictions will be increased. He further stated that Islamabad Capital Territory and provincial administrations have also been directed to tighten the restrictions and ensure the implementation of SOPs.

Asad Umar also suggested a crackdown on violations taking place.

Decision regarding the opening or closure of educational institutes will be made on 24th March, said Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood.

Education minister said in a tweet that the third wave of coronavirus is serious and requires a careful review. He further stated that all education and health ministers will meet and have a meeting on Wednesday to further devise a plan regarding the future of educational institutes in the middle of the third wave.