250 saplings planted at Garhi Khuda Bux nursery

As many as 250 saplings were planted at Garhi Khuda Bux nursery by Larkana’s deputy commissioner Tariq Manzoor on the eve of International Day of Forests, here on Sunday.

Divisional Forest Officer Arshad Haider Kamario and Conservator Zulfiqar Ali Memon were also present on the occasion.

Talking to the attendees of the event, Zufiqar Ali said that the purpose of the day is to look after the forests to prove that you are environment-friendly. He said thousands of saplings have also been given to people of Larkana and Kambar-Shahdadkot district free of cost because this is the right time to plant trees. He said planting more and more trees will ensure reduction in temperature and elimination of negative effects on the atmosphere which will also improve the rain system, reduce chances of earthquakes, floods and environmental pollution.

The Divisional Forest Officer and Conservator appealed to the citizens to plant trees and fulfill their national responsibility because the lives of the people are connected with the trees.

Meanwhile, a local NGO organised an awareness seminar at the World Heritage site of Mohenjo Daro to raise awareness about the importance of trees. Director, Colleges, Larkana Region, Prof. Karam Hussain Wadho while addressing the participants said that chopping off trees and reduction of forests have caused environmental changes across the globe. He said rains will reduce after elimination of trees which will produce drought-like situations in different areas of the world, adding it will also cause food scarcity. He said trees are the only solution to save the environment for which everyone has to contribute: planting a tree to save the atmosphere.